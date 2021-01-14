NFL wild-card games show potential for alternate broadcasts

Nate Burleson, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Noah Eagle are part of Nickelodeon's kid-focused broadcast of the NFL wild-card playoff game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints at the Superdome, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in New Orleans. The positive reviews for Nickelodeon's kids-focused broadcast of last Sunday's NFL playoff game showed the potential of alternate broadcasts of sporting events. The success of that broadcast has led to many wondering what other sports it could expand to and when we might see it again in the NFL? (CBS/Viacom via AP)