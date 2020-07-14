Italy returns stolen Banksy to France on Bastille Day

Franch Ambassador to Italy, Christian Masset, right, and Italian prosecutor Michele Renzo pose next to a recovered stolen artwork by British artist Banksy, depicting a young female figure with a mournful expression, that was painted as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 terror attacks at the Bataclan music hall in Paris, at the French Embassy in Rome, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)