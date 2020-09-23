In Miami Beach, live theatre returns - in vacant storefronts

In this combination, Moises Kaufman, left, arrives at the Lucky Guy Opening Night on April, 01, 2013 in New York and Nilo Cruz sits in his apartment on April 7, 2003, in New York. This fall, Miami New Drama plans to offer short new plays about each of the seven deadly sins in seven vacant storefronts along Lincoln Road as part of a project called "7 Deadly Sins — Temptation in the Magic City." The plays will be written Hilary Bettis, Nilo Cruz, Moises Kaufman, Rogelio Martinez, Dael Orlandersmith, Carmen Pelaez and Aurin Squire. (AP Photo)