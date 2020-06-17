ABC's fall TV schedule is set, but virus has say on timing

FILE - This Sept. 17, 2018 file photo shows Leslie Jones at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The former "Saturday Night Live" star will host a new version of the game-show "Supermarket Sweep," which originally aired on ABC from 1965-67. The show follows three teams of two as they compete using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win cash prizes. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)