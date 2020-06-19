'Shadow of the Wind' author Carlos Ruiz Zafón dead at 55

In this Wednesday, May 26, 2004 photo, writer Carlos Ruiz Zafon poses in the Sant Felip Neri Square in the center of Barcelona, Spain. Spanish writer Carlos Ruiz Zafon, author of the acclaimed "The Shadow of the Wind", died at the age of 55 in Los Angeles, United States, it was announced Friday June 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)