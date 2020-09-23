Actor Ryan Reynolds looking to invest in Welsh soccer club

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of Netflix's "6 Underground" at The Shed at Hudson Yards on in New York. Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could be getting into the soccer business. Wrexham is a Welsh team which plays in the fifth tier of English soccer. It has revealed on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 that Reynolds and McElhenney are the “two extremely well-known individuals” the club has previously said are interested in investing 2 million pounds ($2.5 million). (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file)