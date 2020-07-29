Court says Judd can sue Weinstein for sexual harassment

Ashley Judd attends the premiere of "The Divergent Series: Insurgent" in New York on March 16, 2015, left, and film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 16, 2015. A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived Judd’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Weinstein. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of appeal found that the producer had power over the actor that should make her able to sue under a California sexual harassment law. (AP Photo)