Boston, Leipzig orchestras extend Andris Nelsons' contracts

FILE- In this Nov. 20, 2014 file photo, Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons rehearses at Symphony Hall, in Boston. Nelsons has reached agreement on contract extensions with both the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Gewandhausorchester of Leipzig, Germany, the parties announced on Monday, Oct. 5. With the three-year contract extension, Nelsons is to remain the BSO's music director through the the 2024-25 season. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)