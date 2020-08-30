Julia Reed, chronicler of Southern life and food, dies a 59

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015 file photo, Southern author Julia Reed responds to a question at the Mississippi Book Festival in the Galloway Methodist Church Sanctuary, in Jackson, Miss. Julia Reed, who wrote about food and culture in the South and promoted her native Mississippi Delta, has died, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. She was 59. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)