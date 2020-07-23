Harry and Meghan sue over photo of son at California home

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5, 2020. The couple are suing to stop the sale of a photo of their son Archie that they say was shot at their Los Angeles-area home in invasion of their privacy. The suit filed Thursday says it was brought on by “serial intrusions of the privacy of a 14-month-old child.” It says photographers have perched on a ridge to peer into their private spaces, and photo-shooting drones have constantly flown over their home. The anonymous sellers say the photo was shot on a Malibu outing, but the suit says Archie hasn't been in public since they moved to California earlier this year. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)