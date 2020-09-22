Crowdfund for 'Battlestar Galactica' star Michael Hogan exceeds $150K goal

"Battlestar Galactica" cast member Michael Hogan arrives to the Sci Fi Channel's 2008 Upfront party in New York, Tuesday, March 18, 2008. A crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $150,000 for "Battlestar Galactica" star Hogan to help cover the Vancouver actor's medical expenses after suffering a "life-changing" brain injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Stuart Ramson