Fox News' Ed Henry fired after sexual misconduct allegation

FILE - Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry, left, appears with co-hosts Steve Doocy, second left, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade on the "Fox & friends" television program, in New York on Sept. 6, 2019. Fox News has fired news anchor Henry after it received a complaint about workplace sexual misconduct by him. Fox said the current complaint was based on an incident that happened ‘years ago.’ (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)