Kids' Choice Awards bringing stars, slime from isolation

FILE - In this March 23, 2019 file photo, Chris Pratt reacts after getting slimed as he accepts the award for favorite butt-kicker for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award in Los Angeles. Nickelodeon's annual show and the signature green slime it pours on celebrities has been rescheduled for May 2 with host Victoria Justice. On Friday the kids' channel announced that the rebooted virtual ceremony, whose original March 29 date was postponed by the coronavirus, will be known as “Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, file)