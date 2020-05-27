Cape Breton theatre company to host movie screenings for family 'bubbles'

The interior of the Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney, N.S. is shown in this undated handout image. A theatre company in Cape Breton has come up with an imaginative way to gradually reopen business after receiving permission to do so from the province's chief medical officer of health. Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney, N.S., will begin movie screenings for individual single family bubbles of up to 10 people beginning June 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Highland Arts Theatre-Ken Heaton *MANDATORY CREDIT*