Drake tops BET Awards nods; show to air on CBS for 1st time

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2016 file photo, Drake performs in concert as part of the Summer Sixteen Tour in New York. Drake is the leading nominee at the 2020 BET Awards, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this month. BET announced Monday that Drake is nominated for six honors, including video of the year and best male hip-hop artist. For both best collaboration and the viewer's choice award, Drake is nominated twice thanks to the hits "No Guidance" with Chris Brown and "Life Is Good" with Future. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)