Eric Jerome Dickey, bestselling novelist, dead at 59

This undated image released by Joseph Jones shows author Eric Jerome Dickey in Antigua. Dickey, the bestselling novelist who blended crime, romance and eroticism in “Sister, Sister,” “Waking With Enemies” and dozens of other stories about contemporary Black life, has died at age 59. Dickey's publicist at Penguin Random House, Emily Canders, told The Associated Press that the author died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Los Angeles after a long illness. (Joseph Jones via AP)