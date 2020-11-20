Rachel Maddow returns to air, describes partner's virus bout

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Rachel Maddow made an emotional return Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 to her MSNBC show, saying her partner’s bout with COVID-19 was so serious they thought it might kill her. Maddow has been off the air for roughly two weeks since disclosing she had been in close contact with someone. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)