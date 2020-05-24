Fighting human trafficking 'personal responsibility': country star Paul Brandt

Paul Brandt performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Calgary on September 8, 2019. Paul Brandt says he knew he would devote his life to fighting human trafficking when, several years ago, he looked into the eyes of a five-year-old Cambodian girl who was being sold for sex between six and eight times a night. "All I could see were my kids," the Calgary-born country singer said in an interview after he was chosen this past week to lead Alberta's new committee against human trafficking. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh