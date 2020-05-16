Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 1970, file photo, Twenty-one year old Phyllis George of Denton, Texas, waves against backdrop of he beach and ocean at Atlantic City, N.J. a day after she was named Miss America. George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS's ‚ÄúThe NFL Today‚Äù and served as the first lady of Kentucky, has died. She was 70. A family spokeswoman said George died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at a Lexington hospital after a long fight with a blood disorder. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham, File)