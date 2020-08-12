Broadway musical 'Diana' to bypass closed stage for Netflix

This image released by O&MDKC shows, from left, Judy Kaye, Erin Davie, Roe Hartrampf and Jeanna de Waal who will appear in the upcoming musical ‚ÄúDiana,‚Äù which tells the story of the late Diana Spencer. The production, which started previews on Broadway in early March but never officially opened due to the pandemic, is coming to Netflix. (Gavin Bond/O&MDKC via AP)