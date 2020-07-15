TODAY (WEDNESDAY)
World of snakes
Discover the world of snakes from 10 a.m. to noon at Rose Valley Regional Park. Meet at the trailhead at Westlake Road and Starlight Crescent. Learn more about snake habitat, what snakes eat and how they thrive in the heat of the summer and the cold of the winter. This trail is rated moderate. A maximum of eight participants is allowed. Register at rdco.com/parks. Drop-ins not permitted. Regional park interpreters will be practicing physical distancing during all programs and taking measures to ensure everyone is safe and comfortable. They ask people to register for a limit of one program per topic to allow as many people as possible to participate. These free, guided programs are designed for adult audiences.
Count bats
Learn more about bats and participate in the Citizen Science Bat Count at the Meet Your Wild Neighbours pop-up program from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Shannon Lake Regional Park. This free drop-in program is for all ages. Regional Parks will provide sanitized equipment and will be practicing safe physical distancing.
Toastmasters
Gain practice to become the speaker and leader you were meant to be at the Westside Toastmasters Club. The club meets from 7 to 9 p.m. and has moved its meetings online using Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The club will be following its usual agenda and guests are welcome. The meeting ID for all online meetings is 630-121-402. For more information about Westside Toastmasters, go online to westsidetm.ca.
Alzheimer webinars
The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering weekly webinars. Care-givers and people living with dementia can take in a 60-minute webinar with Dr. Elisabeth Drance as she delivers a hands-on introduction to mindfulness practice and the benefits to care partners and the people they support. To register, go online to alzbc.org/webinars.
Family story time
Check out Virtual Family Story Time from the Okanagan Regional Library online at 11 a.m. Go to orl.evanced.info/
signup/Calendar to register.
Butterfly garden
Master gardener Rachael will be the guide on a virtual tour of the Butterfly Garden at Guisachan Heritage Park at the Brilliant Butterflies program from 1:30 to 2 p.m. on the Kelowna Museum’s Instagram Live channel at instagram.com/kelowna_museums/. Find out how butterflies are important to the ecosystem.
THURSDAY
Tai chi
Come out to stretch and improve your health with tai chi. Classes take place Mondays and Thursdays at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park with daytime classes at 9 a.m. and evening classes at 6:30 p.m. Physical distancing of six feet will be in
effect. For more information, go online to winecountrytaichi.ca.
Art in the park
Let your inner artist shine at the Regional Parks’ pop-up Art in the Park program from 10 a.m. to noon at the Shannon Lake Regional Park. This free, drop-in program is for all ages. Regional Parks will provide art supplies and will be practicing safe physical distancing.
Geocaching 101
Join Regional Parks live on their Instagram channel at 1:30 p.m. for Geocaching 101. Learn the ins and outs of this worldwide treasure hunt . Regional Parks will be using Instagram Live, a feature on Instagram stories that allows users to stream video to their followers and engage with them in real time. This free program is for all ages.
Tour the universe
School-age kids can Tour the Universe from 12:30 to 1 p.m. online with the Royal Astronomical Society as part of the Okanagan Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club program. Hop on a spaceship and travel from Earth to the edge, stopping along the way to take a closer look at some of astronomy’s newest observations. Register online for the Zoom link information at orl.bc.ca/src-events. School-age kids can join the free Summer Reading Club and earn a medal by registering at orl.bc.ca/src.
Summer arts program
Peachland Community Arts Council presents the Summer Arts program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays in July at the Peachland Little Schoolhouse on Brandon Lane off Fourth Street, This week
features Peter and Paula McLaughlin and their friend Terry Moore showing their work. The McLaughlins are enthusiastic painters and fun people. Moore is an accomplished artist and sculptor. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Toddler time
Okanagan Regional Library’s weekly Virtual Toddler Time takes place online at 10 a.m. Go online to orl.evanced.info/
signup/Calendar to register.
Family story time
Check out Virtual Family Story Time from the Okanagan Regional Library online at 11 a.m. Go online to orl.evanced.info/
signup/Calendar to register.
Bubble Wonders
Families can take in Bubble Wonders from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The uplifting online show that uses bubbles to inspire others to follow their dreams is part of the Okanagan Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club. A live-streaming question and answer follows the program. Register online for the Zoom link information at orl.bc.ca/src-events. School-age kids can join the free Summer Reading Club by registering at orl.bc.ca/src.
FRIDAY
Water power
Water is a powerful force that carves canyons and moves mountains. Join Regional Parks for the Power of Water from 10 a.m. to noon at Glen Canyon Regional Park at the Aberdeen Road trailhead as they explore part of Glen Canyon and observe the wonder of Powers Creek. Trail rating is moderate. Registration for this free adult program is limited to eight participants Drop-ins are not allowed. Register at rdco.com/parks.
Summer arts program
Peachland Community Arts Council presents the Summer Arts program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays in July at the Peachland Little Schoolhouse on Brandon Lane off Fourth Street. This week
features Peter and Paula McLaughlin with Terry Moore. The McLaughlins are painters and Moore an artist and sculptor.
Seated tai chi
Seated tai chi class will be held indoors at the Sarafanov Ballet Studio, 2035A Louie Drive Fridays at 9 a.m. for beginners and 10:15 a.m. for the ongoing class. Pull up a chair and join Wine Country Tai Chi as they work on balance, coordination, energy, flexibility and circulation to optimize your health. The class can be started any time and is by donation only. Physical distancing of six feet will be observed and masks required at this time. For more information, go online to winecountrytaichi.ca.
Outside cinema
Hankering for the nostalgia of packing up the family and heading to a drive-in movie? Outside Cinema, an outdoor movie theatre rental company, will be showing Cars at Trinity Church at 1905 Springfield Rd. in Kelowna at 9:15 p.m. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. Buy tickets at outsidecinema.ca.
Learn about bats
Join Regional Parks from 7 to 8 p.m. at Kalamoir Regional Park to learn about bats. Trail rating is easy. Registration is limited to eight participants Drop-ins are not allowed. Register online at rdco.com/parks. Regional park interpreters will be practicing physical distancing during all programs. These free guided programs are designed for an adult audience. Free.
Wildsafe Rangers
Wildsafe Rangers presentation for school age kids takes place online from 2 to 2:45 p.m. as part of the Okanagan Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club program. The presentation introduces the concept of human-wildlife conflict and teaches children how to help keep wildlife wild and communities safe by showing how to identify and manage attractants around the home. Register online at orl.bc.ca/src-events. Free.
Bug safari
Go on a Bug Safari from 2 to 4 p.m. with Regional Parks at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park. Regional Parks will provide the equipment for participants to safely catch insects, help identify them and then release them back nto the park. Registration is limited to eight participants Drop-ins are not allowed. Register online at rdco.com/parks. Free. Drop-in. Regional parks will provide sanitized equipment. This pop-up program is for all ages.
Family story time
Check out Virtual Family Story Time from the Okanagan Regional Library online at 11 a.m. Go online to orl.evanced.
info/signup/Calendar to register.
Art in the park
Let your inner artist shine at the Regional Parks’ Art in the Park program from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park. This free drop-in program is for all ages. Regional Parks will provide art supplies and practice safe physical distancing.
Saturday
Art/pottery sale
Show and sale at the the corner of Highway 97 and Hebert Road in West Kelowna between Buckerfields and Pizzamoreh from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Old stock and seconds pottery sale, jewelry and paintings. Artists include Elaine Hughes Games , Sarah Parsons, Heather Joan Ferguson, Betty Gordon, Gillian Paynter, Linda Lovisa and Lynda Gant. For more information contact Elaine Hughes Games at 250-768-4720 or email elahug@yahoo.ca.
Farmers Market
Westbank Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Sept. 19 at the Westridge Shopping Centre.
Water power
Join Regional Parks for the Power of Water from 10 a.m. to noon at Glen Canyon Regional Park at the Aberdeen Road trailhead as they explore part of Glen Canyon and observe the wonder of Powers Creek. Trail rating is moderate. Registration is limited to eight participants Drop-ins are not allowed. Register online at rdco.com/parks. These free, guided programs are designed for an adult audience. Regional parks asks people to register for a limit of one program per topic.
SATURDAY
Summer Arts
Peachland Community Arts Council presents the Summer Arts program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays in July at the Peachland Little Schoolhouse on Brandon Lane off Fourth Street. This week the program features Peter and Paula McLaughlin with Terry Moore. The McLaughlins are enthusiastic painters. Moore is an
accomplished artists and sculptor.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Plein Air workshop
Creative Art Series: Plein Air workshop with Louse Lambert of Wine Country Studios takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors at Grizzli Winery, 2550 Boucherie Rd. The day-long workshop starts with a painting session in the vineyard, followed by lunch and wine tasting and then an
afternoon painting session. Bring your own standing easels. Tickets cost $169 plus tax and include lunch and all materials. For more information contact Grizzli Winery at 250-769-6789 or go online to grizzliwinery.com.
Outside cinema
Outside Cinema, an outdoor movie theatre rental company, will be at Trinity Church at 1905 Springfield Rd. in Kelowna showing Jurassic Park at 9:15 p.m. in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance from outsidecinema.ca.
MONDAY
Bees We Love
School-age kids can discover pollinating insects of the Okanagan from the Kelowna Museums and take away tips and fun activities to do at home from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at the Bees We Love program, part of the library’s Summer Reading Club online programs. Register online for the Zoom link information at orl.bc.ca/src-events. School-age kids can join the free Summer Reading Club by registering at orl.bc.ca/src.
Tai chi
Come out to stretch and improve your health with tai chi. Classes take place Mondays and Thursdays at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park with daytime classes at 9 a.m. and evening classes at 6:30 p.m. Physical distancing of six feet will be in effect. For more information, go online to winecountrytaichi.ca.
TUESDAY
Snazzy Cat Capers
School-age kids can draw and design a treasure map with Snazzy Cat Capers from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. as part of the Okanagan Regional Library’s online Summer Reading Club programs. Join Neil Hoosan and Deanna Kent, creators of Snazzy Cat Capers books series as Kent reads from book two of the series while Hoosan projects a live drawing, and then learn to draw your own treasure map. Register online for the Zoom link at orl.bc.ca/src-events.
Family story time
Check out Virtual Family Story Time from the Okanagan Regional Library online at 11 a.m. Go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to register.
Pajama story time
Virtual Pajama Story Time from 6:30 to 7 p.m. is recommended for children three to six years old but the whole family is invited to join the fun. Pajama Story Time features longer books, songs and rhymes. Don’t forget your stuffie. Go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to register.
Email: westsidecalendar@ok.bc.ca