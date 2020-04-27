OVERVIEW: Sudden changes in status quo will be positive or negative depending on the way they were brought about and for what reason. Some need to kick over the traces or break free one way of the other.
Make sure there is a safe and secure landing lined up or there will be more adjustments required.
Look at the long view before acting on what seems like a good idea at the time especially if others will be affected by them.
Pay attention to finances and avoid risk.
Listen to gut feelings when making choices. Weigh advice for reliability.
Toss around ideas that could benefit your future. Relax and organize something fun for the weekend. Time it.
ARIES: Push for additional information before deciding which way to go if you want status changes.
TAURUS: You want action and will instigate it if others don’t do it first. Make needed improvements.
GEMINI: Take the reins behind the scenes as certain matters need handling privately and in person.
CANCER: Hidden matters come to light and could change who you work with and where you will be.
LEO: You feel like the lone ranger as you act more independently. Its important to stay on course.
VIRGO: Look at ways to free yourself from pressure or restrictions. Avenues are opening up now.
LIBRA: Funds or assets that are secure should not be converted to speculate with. Wait for later.
SCORPIO: You like secrets and will need to handle things in ways that buy you some more time.
SAGITTARIUS: Work around restrictions or those who are behaving out of character. This will fade.
CAPRICORN: Look at new ways of doing things that would provide a short cut to the same end.
AQUARIUS: Step up to take control or responsibility if needed. Others rely on your skill or talents.
PISCES: Let information out in a measured way even if associates push for full disclosure now.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.