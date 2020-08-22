The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club has found a new CEO from within its own ranks.
Jeremy Welder, who has been the director of operations for the past six years, will take the top job on Oct. 5.
Welder has been with the organization since 2001.
As we move through this period of uncertainty, our ability to adapt and innovate will be tested … We have a strong and dedicated team and our future is bright," he said in a news release.
Welder will take over from Diana Entwistle, who is retiring after 31 years with the Boys and Girls Club. She has been CEO since 2014.
“I feel so grateful to have had a career in an organization that I believe so deeply in, and where the vision, mission and values mean so much to me … We have a staff team who are exceptional, and will continue to grow and thrive in the coming years. ," she said in the release.