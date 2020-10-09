Jan. 18, 2014: Thank goodness for reality television. My husband has been a TV fan for years but, as we go deeper in to this disease, his favourite shows are becoming more and more difficult for him to follow, especially if they are dramas.
He tries to keep up but part way through he is asleep or, if awake, I can see that he is not able to follow along, whether it is the plot that has left him behind or perhaps the number of characters he is struggling to keep track of.
So reality television has become a main staple of our TV watching — shows such as the Amazing Race, Dancing With the Stars, The Voice, or my husband’s favourite, Highway Thru Hell.
This fall, on a trip to the coast, we stopped in Hope for lunch and, spur of the moment, decided to go to Jamie Davis’ yard. Lots of the cast from the show were there that afternoon, and they are a super nice bunch of guys.
Chuck got the opportunity to sit up in the Rotator and they gave him a small poster they all signed on the spot. Chuck is very proud of the fact that he got to sit in the driver’s seat of the Rotator and now calls it “his’ truck.
So kudos to the gang from Highway Thru Hell for being such nice guys and taking the time to spend with my husband. Both the poster and the photo of him up in the big truck are framed so he is hopefully able to hang on to those memories for a longer time.
2020
One year later, Chuck no longer watched any TV, even shows that required no attention to plot or characters.
His attention span for watching TV had shortened over the year and if he sat down to watch a show he would last maybe five minutes before he would get up and walk away, not bothering to return.
About six months after that, he started to begrudge me any TV watching. When I would watch a hockey game he would get particularly snarky and pace the house, pausing to glare at me and make rude comments on his cycles through our living room.
Note: It is common for those suffering from dementia to spend the majority of their days walking, walking, always walking. And any type of dementia has sufferers sharing this need to always be on the move. Staying in one spot is not for them.
January 30, 2014
Out of the blue our youngest daughter phoned one morning earlier this month and offered to cut her hours at work so she could spend more time with her dad. This was just in the nick of time for a number of reasons.
This January was the month I was going to start the search for a companion/caregiver for my husband, someone to spend a few hours a week with him to give me a break. It was a task I was not looking forward to as I was sure Chuck would resist and veto anyone who walked through the door. And our daughter called on the very morning I was to start this search, saving me all that aggravation.
The second reason it was just in the nick of time is that we do not see much of this daughter as she is a working mom with two busy girls. Just last week Chuck referred to her as ‘the girl who was with Cal’ (her husband). This is not the first time her name escaped him. He has also called her “Melanie’s friend, I think maybe her sister.” (yes, her sister).
So this offer came at just the right time. And for those of you who knew I was hoping, for this search, to have the stars align again, like they did in selling our condo in Mexico in one day, they did, making this an easy task instead of one to be dreaded. Sometimes you just have to love life despite the bumps in the road.
2020
I did also hire a male caregiver/companion to take Chuck to the gym twice a week.
I had wanted a male so that there would be no changing room issues. This arrangement only lasted a few months.
I started to hear back that this caregiver was being verbally abusive to Chuck in the changing room while Chuck was doing his best to get dressed. Thank goodness for belonging to a gym where mutual friends had memberships. Did I mention the stars aligning?
Sheryl Theessen is an Okanagan writer, mother and wife to someone living with Alzheimer’s disease. Excerpts from her caregiver’s diary appear on Fridays. Email: theessen@shaw.ca.