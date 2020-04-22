This week’s article is about six men who lived in the Okanagan in the early 20th century.
They lived and worked here for but a short time and died under different circumstances. Ironically, their deaths tell us about their lives, which might otherwise be unknown.
A.W. Barlow’s death is reported on page 5 of the Feb. 6, 1902, edition of The Vernon News:
“A young man named A.W. Barlow, is reported to have been drowned last week in Okanagan Lake. It appears that he left Kelowna in a row boat to cross to Caesar’s Landing, and has not since been seen. The boat was found on shore filled with water. Both row locks, and one oar were broken, but was nothing to indicate what had caused the trouble. It is thought by some that he must have fallen overboard while shifting his position in the boat, and as the day was bitterly cold, he would have soon perished in the icy water. He was only out a few months from England and had been living with Mr. (Northcote) Caesar on the west side of the lake.”
Was Barlow’s body ever recovered and given a proper burial or did it forever remain in its watery grave?
Water claimed another Central Okanagan victim in July 1902, but under different circumstances, as reported on page 5 of the July 24, 1902, edition of The Vernon News:
“A sad accident occurred last Sunday (July 20) whereby one of the men working on the Postill ranch (south end of Duck Lake) lost his life by drowning. We have not been able to ascertain his name, but he was a stranger in the country who came in from Kansas a short time ago.
“He was a man about forty years of age, and was well liked by those with whom he worked. In company with some of the other ranch hands, he went bathing in a small lake on the farm on Sunday morning, and while swimming across it he was apparently attacked by (a) cramp, for he threw up his arms and sank before any assistance could be rendered him. His body was not recovered until next day, and on Monday it was buried at Kelowna.”
I have checked Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery burial records for information about this tragedy.
Prior to September 1911, when the City of Kelowna assumed responsibility for this burial ground, there are gaps in these records, and so I cannot find
a burial which fits this death date.
This drowning victim remains unknown.
Circumstances about John West’s life and death are more detailed, as reported on page 2 of the April 7, 1910, edition of The Kelowna Courier and Okanagan Orchardist:
“We regret to record the death of Mr. John West, which took place in the (Kelowna) Hospital on Friday night, after a very brief illness. The deceased was employed by Mr. J. (Jim) Bowes on the Sunset Ranche (Ellison), and was working as recently as Tuesday before his death, although he had not been in the best of health for some time. He complained of illness and was taken into Kelowna on Tuesday evening. Under treatment at the Hospital, he appeared to improve, but death came with startling suddenness on Friday evening. A post-mortem examination revealed that the deceased was a sufferer from acute kidney disease.
“Mr. West was an Englishman, a native of Southampton, about 42 years of age, and had been in the district for several years. So far as is known, he had no relatives living in this country. He was of a likeable disposition, and his untimely death is much regretted...”
John West was buried in the Kelowna Cemetery on April 2, 1910. A granite cross and simple message mark his grave:
John West
Died April 1, 1910
Aged 46
George Anderson Laidlaw’s death was reported on page 5 of the Feb. 17, 1910, edition of The Kelowna Courier and Okanagan Orchardist:
“We regret to announce the death of Mr. George Anderson Laidlaw, which took place on Sunday (Feb. 13). The deceased was only 25 years of age, and was the son of Mr. John Laidlaw and a native of Scotland.
“His illness was a lingering one, having lasted fifteen months. Prior to coming here, he resided on the prairies for three years. The funeral was held on Tuesday under the auspices of the Masonic Order, of which the deceased was a member. Service was held in the Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Herdman, and a Masonic service was held at the graveside, Mr. J.F. Burne, P.M., officiating. Over twenty of the brethren attended the church service, a number of whom followed the cortege to the cemetery.”
I can find no record of George Anderson Laidlaw’s burial in Kelowna’s Cemetery, a year and a half before the City of Kelowna recorded burials. His grave is unmarked.
Arthur Greator’s death was
recounted on page 5 of the Jan. 4, 1912, edition of The Kelowna Courier and Okanagan Orchardist:
“A man named Arthur Greator, about 30 years of age, died suddenly in the Royal Hotel on Saturday night. As soon as he was stricken, medical attendance was secured, but nothing could be done to save him and he soon passed away, the cause of death being heart disease.
“Greator, who was a cigar-maker, leaves a wife and three children in Spokane, and his mother residing in Chicago. He was a native of Iowa, and had worked at his trade in Edmonton before coming to Kelowna. The Cigarmakers’ International Union is taking charge of the funeral arrangements, and the body is being held pending instructions from relations as to its disposal.”
Instructions were received from Greator’s relations, and his body was buried in the Kelowna Cemetery.
Another local death — William Constable’s — is recounted on page 2 of the March 7, 1912, edition of The Kelowna Courier and Okanagan Orchardist:
“A sad accident occurred on Monday morning, at about 10 o’clock, at the C.P.R. tracks, near the Cannery building (Ellis Street).
“A teamster named W. Constable, who was hauling wood pipe for the Kelowna Irrigation Co., was climbing up on his load when he suddenly slipped and fell back on the wagon tongue.
“The team (of horses) started up and feeling no guiding hand on the reins, began to trot. Constable rolled under the wagon and one wheel ran over his neck and head, crushing the skull and causing instant death. The team continued their flight until stopped near the Baptist Church.
“The deceased was an Englishman, a native of Scarborough, in Yorkshire, and had been employed by the Kelowna Irrigation Co. for some time. He was a man of probably 35 years of age, and of a large, powerful build. His sudden death has caused great regret among his fellow-employees and his other friends in the town and district.
“Acting on cabled instructions (telegram) from his relatives in England, the body was interred in the local cemetery on Wednesday, Rev. T. Greene officiating.”
These deaths tell us much about our local history. Young men from various parts of the globe – England, Scotland, and the United States – came to the Okanagan, leaving behind their families, as they sought better lives.
They worked at a variety of occupations – ranch hands, teamster, and cigar-maker – and contributed to our Valley’s development. When they died, they were mourned by their family and friends.
They deserve to have their stories told.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information is always welcome at P.O Box 22105 Capri P.O., Kelowna, BC, V1Y 9N9.