Today (Wednesday)
Meet some snakes
Discover the world of snakes from 10 a.m. to noon at Rose Valley Regional Park. Meet at the trailhead at Westlake Road and Starlight Crescent. Learn more about snake habitat, what snakes eat and how they thrive in the heat of the summer and the cold of the winter. This trail is rated moderate. A maximum of eight participants is allowed. No drop-ins. Register at rdco.com/parks. These free, guided programs are designed for adult audience.
Alzheimer’s webinars
Caregiving during COVID-19 at 2 p.m. is a 60-minute overview of tips and strategies for families coping with dementia-related challenges that may arise because of COVID-19. To register, go online to alzbc.org/webinars.
Family story time
Check out Virtual Family Story Time from the Okanagan Regional Library online at 11 a.m. Go to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to register.
Tour the universe
School age kids can Tour the Universe from
7 to 7:30 p.m. online with the Royal Astronomical Society as part of the Okanagan Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club program. Hop on a spaceship and travel the universe from Earth to edge, stopping along the way to take a closer look at some of astronomy’s newest observations.
Register online for the Zoom link information at orl.bc.ca/src-events. School-age kids can join the free Summer Reading Club by registering at orl.bc.ca/src. Visit Kelowna long ago
Take a trip into the past on Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue on a virtual field trip to the Lequime Bros. General Store. Find out what you could get in their shop from 1:30 to 2 p.m. on the Kelowna Museum’s Instagram Live channel at instagram.com/kelowna_museums/.
Van Gogh at Grizzli
Creative Art Series: Van Gogh at Grizzli Winery from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. is on Saturday, but you must book by today (Wednesday) to participate. Louise Lambert of Wine Country Studios will lead the mindfulness and painting workshop. Registration includes all art supplies, guided painting session, two glasses of wine and a light lunch and tour and tasting at Grizzli. For more information, contact Grizzli Wintery at 250-769-6789 or Wine Country Studios at 250-212-3674.
Thursday
Tai chi
Come out to stretch and improve your health with Tai chi. Classes take place Mondays and Thursdays at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park with daytime classes at 9 a.m. and evening classes at 6:30 p.m. Physical distancing of six feet will be in effect. For more information, go online to winecountrytaichi.ca.
Bouncing bubbles
Children six to nine years old can tune into Bouncing Bubbles and Floating Eggs from 4 to 4:45 p.m., part of the Okanagan Regional Library’s online Summer Reading Club programs. Kids can watch how to make bubbles that can be tossed back into the air and make eggs float. A list of ingredients and equipment will be provided with registration. Register online at orl.bc.ca/src-events for the Zoom link.
Summer Arts
Peachland Community Arts Council presents the Summer Arts program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays in July at the Peachland Little Schoolhouse on Brandon Lane off Fourth Street This week, the program features three members of the Peachland Art Group who will show and demonstrate their work. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Toddler time
Okanagan Regional Library’s weekly Virtual Toddler Time takes place online at 10 a.m. Go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to register.
Family story time
Check out Virtual Family Story Time from the Okanagan Regional Library online at 11 a.m. Go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to register.
Regional Parks program
See what Regional Parks has to offer live on their Instagram Live channel at 1 p.m. This program is for all ages.
Friday
Summer Arts
Peachland Community Arts Council presents the Summer Arts program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays in July at the Peachland Little Schoolhouse on Brandon Lane off Fourth Street This week, the program features three members of the Peachland Art Group who will show and demonstrate their work. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Seated tai chi
The seated class of tai chi will be held indoors at the Sarafanov Ballet Studio, 2035A Louie Drive Fridays at 9 a.m. for beginners and 10:15 a.m. for the ongoing class. Pull up a chair and join Wine Country Tai Chi as they work on balance, coordination, energy, flexibility and circulation. The class can be adapted according to your mobility or health challenges. It can be started at any time and is by donation only. Physical distancing of six feet will be observed and masks will be required at this time. For more information, go online to winecountrytaichi.ca.
Outside cinema
Hankering for the nostalgia of packing up the family and heading to a drive-in movie? Outside Cinema, an outdoor movie theatre rental company, will be showing Stand By Me at Trinity Church at 1905 Springfield Rd. in Kelowna at 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information and to buy tickets go online to outsidecinema.ca.
Family story time
Check out Virtual Family Story Time from the Okanagan Regional Library online at 11 a.m. Go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to register.
Saturday
Meet some snakes
Discover the world of snakes from 1-3 p.m. at Rose Valley Regional Park. Meet at the trailhead at Westlake Road and Starlight Crescent. Learn more about snake habitat, what snakes eat and how they thrive in the heat of the summer and the cold of the winter. This trail is rated moderate. A maximum of eight participants is allowed. No drop-ins. Register at rdco.com/parks. These free, guided programs are designed for adult audience.
Hazardous waste
Household Hazardous Waste Round Up from 8 a.m. to noon at the North Westside Road Transfer Station. Resident ID card required. Products must be in original non-leaking containers. Acceptable products include household paint products, flammable liquids and aerosols, domestic pesticides, gasoline in approved ULC container, pool and hot tub chemicals, batteries, electronics, computers, small appliances, light bulbs and fixtures. No propane tanks, industrial or commercial waster. For more information, contact the Waste Reduction Office at 250-496-6250.
Farmers market
Westbank Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Sept. 19 at the Westridge Shopping Centre.
Collectif Series
Grizzli Winery has launched the Summer Collectif Series. Participants can learn something new or deepen their skills. Activities include yoga, wine and food pairing classes, Zumba, art classes and free health and wellness seminars. The Collectif Series launch party takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. in the vineyard courtyard at Grizzli Winery. Admission is free. For more information go online to grizzliwinery.com/collectif-series/
Summer Arts
Peachland Community Arts Council presents the Summer Arts program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays in July at the Peachland Little Schoolhouse on Brandon Lane off Fourth Street This week, the program features three members of the Peachland Art Group.
Outside cinema
Outside Cinema, an outdoor movie theatre rental company, will be at Trinity Church at 1905 Springfield Rd. in Kelowna showing Aladdin at 9 p.m. in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. For more information and to buy tickets go online to outsidecinema.ca.
Let’s dance
Okanagan Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club offers Let’s Dance from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The online workshop combines ballet, modern, jazz funk and other styles to give students a well-rounded introduction to dance. To register, go online to orl.bc.ca/src-events
Sunday
Candle making
Grizzli Winery is hosting a candle making workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. as part of its Colletif series. Participants make their own candle using pure beeswax from Vernon scented with lavender, lilac, sage or pine, and then lean about the bees while sipping wine while the candles set. Register online at Eventbrite.ca.
Monday
Tai chi
Classes take place Mondays and Thursdays at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. For more information, go online to winecountrytaichi. Ca.
Tuesday
Wildsafe Rangers
Wildsafe Rangers presentation for school age kids takes place online from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. as part of the Okanagan Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club program. Register online at orl.bc.ca/src-events. Free.
Family story time
Check out Virtual Family Story Time from the Okanagan Regional Library online at 11 a.m. Participants will need a computer, smartphone or tablet and WIFI connection to participate. Go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to register.
Regional parks on Instagram
See what Regional Parks has to offer live on their Instagram channel at 10:30 a.m. Regional Parks will be using Instagram Live, a feature on Instagram stories that allows users to stream video to their followers and engage with them in real time, as they broadcast from various parks. This program is for all ages. Past online programs can be viewed on the Regional District’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/regionaldistrict.
Pajama story time
Virtual Pajama Story Time from 6:30 to 7 p.m. is recommended for children three to six years old but the whole family is invited to join the fun. Participants will need a computer, smart phone or tablet plus a WIFI connection. Pajama Story Time features longer books, songs and rhymes. Don’t forget your stuffie. Go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/Calendar to register.
