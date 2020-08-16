OVERVIEW: Those with the urge to roam should pick a destination they would enjoy alone or with a select few. Check vehicle and conditions before heading out. Allow time to adjust schedule so you can plan a route with the best cell service in case you need to be reached. Stop along the way if you become overtired or just want a break. Be organized so you can hit the ground running on Monday.
Finish up anything tedious or a burden and take a last look around. The new moon on Tuesday gives you energy for a fresh start.
Things unfold in natural order once they get rolling. Follow the money if you are doing an investigation; there is evidence.
ARIES: Soft peddle your words or instructions as you try to rein things in regarding others actions.
TAURUS: Your support of others is appreciated more than you know. They try to please you now.
GEMINI: Your clear directive cuts through any red tape to get the job done. Stay on course. Wait.
CANCER: Negotiate situations with those of influence. You can feel like the lone ranger or left out.
LEO: Grand plans will unfold as luck is on your side with changes you want to see in the future.
VIRGO: You can have access to those in a position to move things along more easily now. Relax.
LIBRA: Brainstorm with those on the same page and plans come together. Pick a launch point.
SCORPIO: Step forward to take charge or assume a leadership role no matter the time required.
SAGITTARIUS: Love or money matters are favoured this week. You feel refreshed or renewed.
CAPRICORN: Buckle down and take care of what is important now in order of their priority etc.
AQUARIUS: Intense conversation pulls a plan together with great results. Circumstances ease.
PISCES: Spontaneous meetings or get togethers can be lighthearted but productive in the end.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.