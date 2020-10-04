OVERVIEW: Additional information puts a spin on plans. A change of direction will still work out as there won’t be much back tracking to recover from.
Some will see their dreams developing along a different path. Relax and be mellow as they unfold.
Put closure to areas that need it; no use flogging a dead horse.
Communication helps in the reorganization process.
Those in positions of authority should have final say to get things moving in the right direction.
It takes a little longer for some to adjust as their egos are still a driving force on what they want.
Cool your jets in a natural setting. Holidays can be business and pleasure combined.
ARIES: Applying pressure to get support could backfire. Have control of financial back-up.
TAURUS: Don’t snap at those you may need in your corner later. If you do, bring them a treat.
GEMINI: Be prepared for some rug pulling by those who think they have power, but they don’t.
CANCER: A shake up with associates shows you need to pick your battles carefully with proof.
LEO: Handle important matters over long distance. Negotiate terms to your advantage if able.
VIRGO: Surprise communications help turn the tide in your situation. Navigate around details.
LIBRA: Stay in your own corner or separate locations until matters can be sorted out for all.
SCORPIO: You may have to be a bit more dramatic for effect when you take over the control.
SAGITTARIUS: Matters that go on in private will need careful handling with all involved now.
CAPRICORN: Put extra effort into what you are trying to achieve and it will show in results.
AQUARIUS: Deal with control issues behind the scenes. Be very clear on where you stand.
PISCES: A surprise meeting or connection could ruffle feathers of those close to you now.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each Saturday. Email: heather_zais@telus.net