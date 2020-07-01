Today (Canada Day)
Summer Arts
The Summer Arts program, sponsored by the Peachland Community Arts Council, begins at the Peachland Little Schoolhouse on Brandon Lane off Fourth Street. The program will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays in July. This week the program features three local quilters showing and selling children’s quilts as well as a variety of fabric items. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Blood donations
Celebrate Canada Day by giving blood at a donation event from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Peachland Community Centre. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Canadian Blood Services are asking donors to book appointments at blood.ca, the GiveBlood app or by calling 1-888-2DONATE.
Jazz and soul
A Night of Jazz and Soul with Bianca will be streamed live from the Peachland Art Gallery from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Click on the link on the Peachland Art Gallery Facebook page to watch.
Peter Pan
Kelowna Actors Studio presents the family-friendly Peter Pan with performances at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at its Ellis Street theatre. Buy your tickets online at KelownaActorsStudio.com or by calling 250-862-5867. COVID-19 protocols are in place. Shows continue Thursday and Friday nights with matinee performances Saturday and Sunday.
Thursday
Tai chi
Summer Arts
International Friendship Day
Join Regional Parks on their Instagram channel at 1 p.m. and see what they have planned for International Friendship Day. The program is part of the parks department’s series of online programming during the COVID-19 pandemic. Regional Parks uses Instagram Live, a feature on Instagram stories that allows users to stream video to their followers and engage with them in real time. This program is for all ages.
Toddler time
Okanagan Regional Library’s weekly Virtual Toddler Time takes place online at 10 a.m. Go online to bit.ly/2SAjyxf to register.
Story time
Summer reading club
Robot-Pet Design with Snazzy Cat Capers for kids seven to 10 years old is part of the Okanagan Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Print your design package at orl.bc.ca/docs/default-source/kids_teens/snazzy-cat-capers-robo-pet.pdf.
Friday
Seated tai chi
A seated tai chi class will be held indoors at the Sarafanov Ballet Studio, 2035A Louie Drive Fridays at 9 a.m. for beginners and 10:15 a.m. for the ongoing class. Physical distancing of six feet will be observed and masks will be required. For more information, co online to winecountrytaichi.ca.
Tour the universe
Kids can go online for the Summer Reading Club’s Tour the Universe program from 10:30 to 11 a.m. presented by the Royal Astronomical Society. For a complete list of activities or to register, go online to https://bit.ly/2YELIel.
Story time
Virtual Family Story Time from the Okanagan Regional Library’s Youth Services takes place online at 11 a.m. Register to get the Zoom link at bit.ly/2YELIel.
Saturday
Farmers market
Westbank Farmers Market starts for the season. The market will fun Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Sept. 19 at the Westridge Shopping Centre.
Moonlight jazz
Anna Jacyszyn Quartet with Loni Moger, Stefan Bienz and Stephen Buck perform in Moonlight Jazz, a livestream fundraising concert in support for the KGH Foundation from 7 to 9 p.m. A portion of the money raised from this online home concert will start the process for a much-needed Magnetic Resonance Imaging Machine. The concert will be held at a private location in West Kelowna with a stunning view of Okanagan Lake. Viewing tickets are $10 and are available online at watch.unicorns.live/programs/live-moonlightjazz.
Sunday
Ad Lib Gallery
Ad Lib Gallery at 3063 Bridlehill Dr. hosts Vienna Classics from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Enjoy an entertaining and enlightening afternoon celebrating Vienna and its extensive musical and cultural heritage in a beautiful arts environment and award winning garden. Savour homemade traditional Austrian sweets and a special blend of Viennese coffee. This event costs $25 per person. COVID-19 social distancing protocol will be in place. For more information or to buy tickets, go online to claudiakargl.com, email claudia.kargl@telus.net or call 250-768-1404.
Monday
Tai chi
Classes take place Mondays and Thursdays at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park with daytime classes at 9 a.m. and evening classes at 6:30 p.m. Physical distancing of six feet will be in effect. For more information, go online to winecountrytaichi.ca.
Let’s dance
The Okanagan Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club offers Let’s Dance at 2 p.m. The online workshop combines ballet, modern, jazz funk and many other styles to give students a well-rounded introduction to dance. The session includes a warm-up, time to learn steps and and dance combination to learn and perform. For a complete list of online activities and to register, go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/list?df=list&nd=30&ongoing=0&nomobile=1
Tuesday
Summer reading in Peachland
Summer Reading Club members can come to the Peachland Library during opening hours Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for curbside pick-up of the weekly Summer Reading Club at-home activities. Draws for prizes will be made Saturdays. Register at the library.
Family story time
Virtual Family Story Time from the Okanagan Regional Library’s Youth Services takes place online at 11 a.m. Register to get the Zoom link at bit.ly/2YELIel.
Pajama story time
Virtual Pajama Story Time is recommended for children three to six years old, but the whole family is invited to join the fun from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Pajama Story Time features longer books, songs and rhymes. To register and receive your Zoom link, go online to bit.ly/2YELIel.
