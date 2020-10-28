The Mount Boucherie Secondary School grad class Blood Club posed for a photo before donating blood last Tuesday afternoon.
The students, many of whom were first-time donors, recruited enough donors to fill 30 appointments at blood donation events in West Kelowna Tuesday and Kelowna on Wednesday.
"It's important all the time," said student Alexandra Strobel, “especially now during COVID we were seeing all these reports of blood donations being down, it was really important for us this year to make sure we did our part."
"One donation can save three lives," added Marlee Tremblay, who was donating blood for the first time. "It's something that the majority of people have the ability to do and I think they should."