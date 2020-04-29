People can take a walk through an enchanted forest in West Kelowna as a number of whimsical fairy doors have popped up on the trees in Rose Valley Regional Park.
Walkers of all ages in the park have been enjoying looking for the doors, searching for the glimpses of colour through the dappled sunlight of the woods.
It’s a mystery who has been installing the doors, but the Regional District is aware of the installations.
Bruce Smith with the Regional District said early last week their staff removed four of the installations and a few others that were damaged.
“Recognizing the enjoyment and pleasure these are providing during these unusual times, we will leave the remaining dozen or so that are intact in place,” said Smith.
He added that the Regional District would like anyone involved in the installations to contact the Regional Parks office at 250-469-6232 so the district can return the materials they’ve collected and arrange a period of time for the installations to remain before returning the park to its natural state.
Smith noted to protect the natural features and environment, the Regional Parks bylaw doesn’t allow unauthorized installations or damage to the natural features in the park.