Former food bank head Lenetta Parry has joined the management team at the Westside Salvation Army.
“Parry’s new role with the Westside Salvation Army will be to help build strong community partnerships by strengthening donor, volunteer, customer and media relations” said Pastor Rob Henson “ she brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, community connections and passion to the position and we are thrilled to have her on our team.”
Parry is a long-time resident of the Westside community. She assisted in the facilitation of the ‘Westside Visioning Forum’; she assumed the role as Vice Chair on the Westside Naming Committee and volunteers with Westside Daze.
In addition to 14 years at the food bank, Parry has been a local small business owner in West Kelowna for nearly 10 years and is an active volunteer, including as the President for the Rotary Club of Kelowna.
“The Westside Salvation Army is committed to serving our community. We do so much more than offer basic necessities such as food, furniture, and clothing. When people come to us for help, we help address deeper issues and take a longer-term holistic approach to helping individuals and families,” said Parry. “We want people to realize their hopes and dreams. We are a resource to our partner organizations, and we seek out and help fill gaps wherever they may be.”
The Westside Salvation Army is located at 101 – 3531 Old Okanagan Highway. The office is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Donations can be made online at westsidesa.ca.