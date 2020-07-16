Two years ago, West Kelowna’s Jackalope Farms was filled with people picking juicy red strawberries; however, a crop failure last season gave Jackalope Farms’ Serina Penner the opportunity to hit the reset button and assess whether she wanted to do something different.
This year, instead of operating a pick your own berries at Jackalope Farms, Penner will be cultivating future gardeners with a lifelong appreciation for growing.
As a middle school teacher, Penner said the change in direction is a natural transition.
Penner will be leading two five-day farm day camps for seven- to 12-year-olds at the farm through the City of West Kelowna. With groups limited to eight kids each and two assistants from the city, there will be plenty of opportunity for one-on-one farm experience.
The children will come to the farm every morning for five days and learn about worms and composting, plant identification, when to plant, how to transplant and the roles of bees and flowers.
“It will kind of be a crash course in farming for kids,” she said.
Penner said learning to grow is a wonderful skill that can be used throughout your lifetime.
Penner said children and youth have the magical ability to just give things a go without the fear of doing something wrong.
If kids try growing and have success, Penner thinks it’s something they will continue to do throughout their lives.
“If you have access to a tiny little piece of land, you can grow something,” she said.
Penner, who was worried people wouldn’t be interested in farm camp, is happy to see the July session close to full.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and more families at home, Penner thinks there has been an increase in
interest in food security, the organic movement and farm-to-table, especially in the Okanagan where so many visible farms make people aware of the importance of farming.
Next season, Penner hopes to run a mentorship program to teach at-risk youth job placement skills.
Part of the land at Jackalope Farms is being used to grow fresh produce for the Salvation Army West Kelowna after Lois Beischer with Incredible Edible Okanagan contacted Penner.
“It’s another way to reach out and support the community,” Beischer said.
Volunteers from Incredible Edible have planted mostly squash at Jackalope Farms, as Beischer said it’s nutrient-rich and easy to store.
Penner said it’s wonderful to know if she can’t use the land, it’s going to be used properly.
“The intention was to add to the community and have the land be used in a way that would build something better than it was before,” said Penner. “I think that while the strawberries were a fantastic opportunity to connect people to food, there are better ways that this land could be of service.”
For more information about Jackalope farm camp, go online to westkelownacity.ca/en/parks-recreation-and-culture/recreation-guide.aspx.