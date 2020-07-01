What can we do but laugh in the face of danger (but wear a mask)? Some moron on Facebook asked this question: (I’m paraphrasing) “If’n y’all can’a seez it? Is dat thar virus reel?”
Think of it this way; if you’re not six feet apart, your next number could be six feet down.
We locals in this beautiful valley have a unique opportunity; usually we are up to our T’s in tourists, traffic and our tranquillity shattered like a broken glass.
I know for a fact that some of the people who live here year-round resent the hustle and bustle that surround the annual looky-loo migration.
So, what I’m about to ask of you may sound like throwing that glass of tranquillity against the wall — but think of it more as a celebration — enjoy the vacancy left by those kooky looky-loos.
So, what are you going to do this summer? With fewer tourists, you’ll be able to get into restaurants, hotels, campgrounds and drive the open roads without those huge highway houses lumbering down the byways.
While I’m on the subject; blocking the left lane is against the law, poopy-head, but don’t worry, that law is never enforced.
Has anyone out there in newspaper-land ever seen or been stopped for being a poopy-head in the left lane?
How do you know if you’re a poopy-head?
If people are passing you using the right lane; you might be a poopy-head.
If other drivers salute you with their third digit; you might be a poopy-head. If it takes you more than 10 clicks to pass another car; you might be a poopy-head.
But back to the open road and all the mysteries around every corner.
New views, new places, new faces and all these new adventures are right here in your own back yard.
The great part about this world-class vacation is that you don’t have to pack, you don’t have to spend a ton of cash, and you’ll never hear “are we there yet?”
I hate packing my bags and forgetting all the stuff I should’ve packed. How many of you have arrived, after a long exhausting day of travelling, and suddenly remembered you forgot the cat outside, the dog inside and a kid at the last gas station?
With a recession bearing down on us, this may be the last affordable summer vacation for some time to come (unless you’re rich).
The economy-minded summer vacation could save your sanity and your bottom line too— with plane ticket prices soaring and cruise ships noted for being floating petri dishes.
While you’re on “staycation,” think about buying from the numerous farmers, ma and pa shops and look for the made-in-Canada label.
We all have to eat; may I suggest eating at restaurants operated by couples not corporations, and the cherry on top is you’ll be helping the local waitress pay her babysitter, so she can get a tattoo and then the artist goes to the restaurant and leaves a tip for the waitress.
Get a map of our valley, pick a small town and walk around poking your nose in other people’s businesses.
Enjoy the great outdoors, take lots of selfies, laugh like you’re one of those carefree looky-loos.
So, as my pappy used to say: “Get off your ass, and on to your feet. Out of the shade and into the heat.”
