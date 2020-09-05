Dr. Michael Mosley’s book COVID-19: Everything You Need to Know about the Corona Virus and the Race for the Vaccine” was released on June 2. It is both a refresher for those of us who have been following recent events and a self-help book with advice on how to reduce your chances of getting COVID-19 and outlines many of the preventive steps you can start now to moderate the disease should you get infected.
Mosley begins by saying COVID-19 should be no surprise as over the past 40 years, ”the number of fresh outbreaks has been growing, with new ones emerging at four times the rate that they were back in the 1980s.”
We’ve seen bird flu, swine flu, SARS, MERS, Ebola and AIDS which alone kills 700,000 people on average each year.
Just in case you needed one more reminder, he explains how the virus spreads, predominately through coughs and sneezes that produce a cloud of the virus that others inhale.
“A single cough can produce around 3,000 droplets, which travel from your mouth at almost 50 m.p.h. and release at least 200,000,000 (two hundred million) virus particles into the air.”
An enzyme called ACE2 located on the surface of many of our cells are the right shape to connect with spikes on the surface of the virus at which point the virus begins to take over.
ACE2 is found throughout our bodies including our throat, lungs, eyes, and nose — hence the repetitive message to keep our hands away from our face and wash our hands thoroughly and as frequently as possible.
The other key advice we keep hearing is to stay two metres away from people not in our bubble. This way, we can avoid contact with some of the big droplets before they fall.
Unfortunately, that still leaves the small droplets “aerosols” suspended for up to three hours in the air.
Indoors, the virus can live for many hours on plastic or hard surfaces.
“So you could pick it up off a door handle, an ATM machine, or a self-checkout terminal at a supermarket.” However, UV light kills the virus, so being outside in the sun is safer than inside.
The virus is likely to infect your nose and upper throat first, hence the first sign of infection is a dry cough.
If the virus takes a pass on your throat and hits your gut, you may see diarrhea first.
The other more serious scenario is if the virus goes down your windpipe and into your lungs, at which point you will start to see symptoms like “cough, fever, sweating, shaking, chills, shortness of breath, and a stabbing chest pain.”
Since there is no current cure or vaccine, we must rely on avoidance first and — should we be infected — a healthy immune system is critical to fighting off the virus.
The ‘good’ news is, as Mosley says, “unless you have a preexisting condition, the odds of dying from COVID-19 if you are under 30 are less than 1,000 to one” and “there appear to be few documented cases of a child passing COVID-19 to an adult.”
It is more likely to be the other way around and for men, the story gets worse. There are several reasons why men fare worse than women when infected, including that men tend to have higher rates of obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and lung disease.
As we know, it’s unlikely that we will see a vaccine soon so our best defence is to avoid the virus and help our bodies prepare to fight it should we get infected.
Mosley prescribes seven things we can do to bolster our immune system. They are: 1. shrink your waist; 2. try intermittent fasting; 3. eat a more Mediterranean-style diet; 4. boost your microbiome (gut health); 5. improve your sleep; 6. become more active; and 7. reduce stress.
Obviously, there is no pill for these and improvement will take time, but every journey begins with a first step.
The virus probably isn’t going away soon, so I guess the time for procrastination on some of these is over for me.
I would like to see my grandchildren grow up, so I have many motivations for leading a healthier lifestyle that go beyond just building my defences against COVID, as I am sure you do too.
Overall, a good book and a great quick read for when you’re on a beach occasionally under the sun, protected by a hat and UV block and socially distant from the people outside your bubble.
Norm Letnick is MLA for Kelowna Lake Country and the Opposition's health critic.