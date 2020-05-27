Lana Donaldson and her sons Tanner and Ryen of Nomadic Bannock pose with staff from Metis Community Services Saturday. Nomadic Bannock and Metis Community Services teamed up to provide lunch to an Okanagan Metis and Aboriginal Housing Society townhouse complex in West Kelowna, with Nomadic Bannock preparing the food and Metis Community Services volunteering to deliver the meals to people's doorsteps.