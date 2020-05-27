The Nomadic Bannock food truck teamed up with Metis Community Services of Kelowna Saturday to provide lunch for an Okanagan Metis and Aboriginal Housing Society townhouse complex in West Kelowna.
Lana Donaldson, her husband, Paul, and their sons, Tanner and Ryen, operate Nomadic Bannock as a family business over the spring and summer.
There was lot of dough going on as they prepared Teepee Tacos for lunch, a warm fresh piece of bannock topped with house-made chili and shredded lettuce, onions, cheese, sour cream piled on top.
The Okanagan Metis and Aboriginal Housing Society has complexes in West Kelowna and Rutland for indigenous families with children.
Nomadic Bannock provided almost 200 meals to feed all the tenants in the West Kelowna complex as well as other families that Metis Community Services work with in West Kelowna and Peachland.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Metis Community Services of Kelowna is currently helping to feed people, including handing out food hampers.
The food truck wasn’t open to the public Saturday and all the lunches were ordered in advance.
Staff from Metis Community Services volunteered their time Saturday to deliver the meals to the doorsteps of the residents in the complex as well as to the other families.
Metis Community Services of Kelowna offers a children’s therapist, an adult therapist, counselling, cultural programming and early childhood programs, said Kelly L’Hirondelle, executive director.
“I think it’s a really good way to help this Metis family-run business as well,” said L’Hirondelle.
It has turned out to be a bummer of a summer for Nomadic Bannock. They had a jam-packed season planned with events booked for every weekend.
Every one of those events was cancelled because of COVID-19.
The Nomadic Bannock truck is not the family’s main income as both Lana and Paul work full time, but they want to keep the family business alive.
They were was excited to have the food truck out Saturday for the first time this season.
“This is a great opportunity to take care of our community and still have a little event which is great, it keeps us afloat,” said Lana. “Times like this, community is so important.”
Because Lana works in indigenous education, she knows some of the students living in the complex with their families.
“I’m feeding some of my students, which is good,” she said.
The Nomadic Bannock truck will be out again Saturday with Metis Community Services providing about 160 meals to families in Kelowna.