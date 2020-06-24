As a cold and wet June winds down and we anticipate the arrival of summer weather, I am reminded of the long hot summers of the 1940s. Our house on Rose Avenue was about two blocks from Okanagan Lake.
Strathcona Beach was closest to us, and so many swimmers went there, especially the smaller kids, as the water was shallow for quite a long way out. Some of us went to the end of Royal Avenue, where the drop-off was closer to shore.
There were two rafts anchored at that beach, one where the water was about three feet deep and the other where it was about five feet deep, deep enough to dive from. I believe that Les Kerry or Dr. Underhill placed the rafts there.
When we went to the beach, most days in July and August, we didn’t need to take much in the way of equipment. Often, we just wore our bathing suits. No shirt, no shoes, no towels. Sometimes, though, we had to walk on the gravel outside of the pavement, as the tar got pretty hot. If the tar melted and ran off the edge of the road, it was useful for patching out homemade boats.
Art Jones, the well-known boat builder, had a boathouse on the beach, one property north of Kerry’s place. This boathouse extended into the lake, about one hundred feet or more. Some kids dived off of the pier. I recall Mark Donnelly diving from the roof.
Later the boathouse, which had a carport-like opening underneath where the Tarpon (boat) was kept, was torn down. Then, the pilings became our diving boards. Before being removed, it must have been a nice place to live.
I have been told that Hal Odlum, one of our local teachers, lived there and swam in the lake year round. Not exactly my “cup of tea”.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information is always welcome at P.O Box 22105 Capri P.O., Kelowna, BC, V1Y 9N9.