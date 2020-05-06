The Peachland Fall Fair is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual September fair at the Peachland Community Centre celebrated its 100th anniversary last year.
Though the fair is months away, organizers say the planning goes on months ahead of time and decisions needed to be made now.
"Due to the work and organization it takes to put on an event such as the Fall Fair, we simply would not have time to throw it together at the last minute," the fall fair committee said in a statement on Wednesday.
"We normally receive many donations of cash, prizes and grants from local businesses, community groups and the District of Peachland. These donations help with the operational costs of running the fair. We do not feel that it would be appropriate to ask for donations at this time when many businesses are struggling and community groups have had to cancel their major fundraisers.
"We have decided to withdraw our civic grant application with the District of Peachland so that the money may be returned to the district’s coffers."
"We will look forward to resuming this wonderful community event with doubled enthusiasm in 2021."