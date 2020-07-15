One positive side of the current pandemic is booming sales at Okanagan bicycle shops as valley residents seek a cure for cabin fever.
So the timing couldn't be better for a new guidebook on cycling routes in the Okanagan by veteran Lower Mainland cyclist Colleen MacDonald and hot off the press on July 3.
Let's Go Biking Okanagan & Beyond retails for $19.95 and will be available at Mosaic Books on Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna, Books 'n' Things in Penticton, Indigo and Coles stores in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon, Otter Books in Nelson, and at local wineries, farms, bike shops and gift shops through Sandhill Book Marketing Ltd. of Kelowna which acts as a distributor for small press and independent publishers.
MacDonald will be at Mosaic Books 2:30-4 p.m. on Friday (July 17) and at Cyclepath, 2169 Springfield Rd. in Kelowna, 1-2 p.m. on Saturday (July 18) to talk about her book and its rides. AM 1150 radio station host Phil Johnson plans to interview her at 7:15 a.m. on Friday
“I'm excited to finally finish this project, and even more excited to get out and ride them all. I wrote the book I would want to buy for myself to discover the Okanagan. There are lots of new and exciting routes,” MacDonald said in an interview.
“I started the online blog, Let's Go Biking, with 10 easy rides after a friend asked: 'Where can we go biking (on the Lower Mainland) with our kids?
“(The website) letsgobiking.net grew to over 150 rides as the kids got older and wanted to explore more. People asked for a book to take along for the ride so I self-published Let's Go Biking Around Vancouver in 2018, which has sold 5,000 copies.”
When blog readers asked for a book about the Okanagan, MacDonald initially thought she would have 10 to 20 routes.
The result: Let's Go Biking in the Okanagan & Beyond has 36 easy-to-follow maps and more than 140 routes with turn-by-turn instructions, surface conditions and level of difficulty.
The range is from Osoyoos to the Shuswap and along The Great Trail from Hope to Cranbrook.
“I wrote both books to let people know where to go for easy rides, hikes, walks and runs. It’s a labour-of-love, my volunteer work. And I donate proceeds to the Trails Society of BC, BC Cycling Coalition and local trail advocacy groups,” she said.
“With distances ranging from five to 75 kilometres, these easy day trips are fun for families, beginning cyclists, seniors, explorers and those who like to stop and smell the roses.
“There's something for everyone from scenic rail trails, park trails and city greenways to quiet country roads.
“With its dry climate and stunning scenery, there's no better way to see the Okanagan, Shuswap, Boundary Country and Kootenays with their awe-inspiring lakes, mountains, farms, vineyards, orchards and vibrant communities. It’s a great guidebook for those looking to explore and discover places right in our own province.”
It was a true collaboration, she said, after working with trails advocacy groups in every region, including Ribbons of Green Trails Society in Vernon, Trail of the Okanagans in Summerland, The Great Trail: Trails Society of BC, Oliver Tourism and Shuswap Trails Alliance.
Most of the photographs were donated by people in the region.
It has the most popular routes: Kettle Valley Rail Trail, Myra Canyon, Mission Creek Greenway and Okanagan Rail Trail, for example. But it also has new routes such as East Kelowna – Vistas and Vines, Similkameen Valley, Summerland Loop and The Fur Brigade Trail, and Exploring Oliver and Osoyoos.
There are many routes in Vernon including the Grey Canal, dozens of routes in the Shuswap and even in tiny Kaleden.
One of the themes is “riding through the vines,” she said, but it also has helpful tips on places to eat and visit, and things to see.
She improved the format from her first book by fitting each route on one page. She has also written books on local history as well as children's stories.
MacDonald has cycled all over the world and still thinks British Columbia is one of the best places to cycle. “Biking is just right: great exercise, I love to explore, the pace is just right — outside, you hear sounds, you experience smells and you can stop for a lakeshore picnic.”