Penticton’s flagship car show has been parked for 2020.
Organizers of the Peach City Beach Cruise have announced they’ve cancelled this year’s show, which was set for June 26-28.
In a notice to registrants, the group explains the COVID-19 pandemic means U.S. participants may not be able to travel here due to the border closure, and once here they may not be able to find a motel room or a meal. Of further concern to the group is the ability of local sponsors and volunteers to help out this year.
Registrants are being offered the choice of getting their money back or having it rolled over to the 2021 show.