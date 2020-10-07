Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting parents with children who suffer from treatment-resistant migraine headaches to consider having them join a clinical research study.
“Many children suffer from debilitating migraine headaches and do not respond to available medications or preventative treatments, which may leave parents feeling helpless” said Dr. Colleen Maytham, general practitioner and principal investigator for Okanagan Clinical Trials. “We are always looking for promising medications to help relieve suffering.”
The study drug, Lasmiditan, is a tablet taken when needed to relieve migraines and has already been approved for use in adults in the United States, but not yet in Canada.
The participant must be 6-17 years of age and have a history of migraine attacks for at least six months, occurring 2-8 times per month, and that last at least three hours or more in duration.
Volunteers meeting these and other criteria will be asked to undergo a screening visit.
Approximately 800 children and adolescents worldwide are needed for the study.
The study will take up to five months and site staff will be in regular contact with participants, as well as their parents or guardians. All drugs and procedures will be provided to participants at no charge. Participants may also be reimbursed for their travel and other incidental expenses.
“Most people report having a very positive experience when involved with our studies,” said Dr. Kim Christie, president of Okanagan Clinical Trials.
For more information or to volunteer for the study, visit okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.