OVERVIEW: Certain matters are coming to a point where they need to be wrapped up one way or the other. There is not much choice for some, so be mature about it.
Consult in private over any change of plans. Take necessary steps to get organized as this will matter.
The new moon in Taurus midweek influences the way it all plays out. Protect or hold back confidential information temporarily.
Timing is important as to when it should be used for best effect.
Grand plans come down to location choices, either short or long term depending on what will make them viable. Outside input provides a solution that works for all no matter who it came from.
ARIES: Alter how you look or present yourself. It has a positive effect on career, income or status.
TAURUS: You have been holding the winning hand behind the scenes. Decide when you play it.
GEMINI: Those with power or influence are in your corner. Explain their involvement to others.
CANCER: Certain matters have come to a point of closure. Relationships of all types affected.
LEO: Take on a more prominent or leadership role no matter what your original plans entailed.
VIRGO: The new moon will cause you to reassess your expectations on many levels or duties.
LIBRA: Go over joint finances or assets to see if any changes need to be made about control.
SCORPIO: Others come around to your way of thinking and agree you should be the leader.
SAGITTARIUS: Use your power position now to advantage. Pull everything together to gain.
CAPRICORN: Others seek your influence or expertise to get things rolling in forward motion.
AQUARIUS: Make decisions affecting homes or properties in private until ready to act on it.
PISCES: Others seek your input or influence to put a thumb on the scale. Its good timing.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.