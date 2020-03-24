A shuffle at the top sees new executive directors take over at the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank and Freedom’s Door.
Trevor Moss, previously the boss at Freedom’s Door, which offers live-in addiction recovery for men at seven homes, is taking over as executive director at the food bank, which has branches in Kelowna and West Kelowna.
The food bank’s interim executive director, Tammie Watson, who took over from Lenetta Parry when she left in June 2019, will stay on with the non-profit as chief development officer.
Peter Lees, who managed Freedom's Door’s Next Step initiative for the 64 men in the program, is promoted to executive director.
“(We’re) saying goodbye to Trevor with some sadness, but also with well wishes and gratitude for a job well done. He is looking forward to taking on a new and important challenge to fulfil the needs of the poor in our community (with the food bank),” said Freedom’s Door director Tom Smithwick.
“(We’re) delighted Peter’s many talents in leadership and management are available to fulfil this vacant position (at Freedom’s Door).”
The food bank serves about 4,000 people per month.
Both non-profits have had to make adjustments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Freedom’s Door has been doing extra cleaning, instituted social distancing, asked residents to stay home if at all possible and asked volunteers to stay at home for now.
It’s had to postpone its annual fundraising dinner in April.
The food bank is also doing more sanitizing and practising social distancing.
Both agencies hope the public keeps them in mind for donations during these tough times at admin@freedomsdoorkelowna.com and COFoodBank.com/Donate.