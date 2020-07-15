In 1948, I was invited to join a group of rhythmic swimmers under the direction of Belinda Taylor, a local East Kelowna girl. This group of ladies
included Jessica Locock, Viv Vanidor, Madeline Sugars, Ann Paterson,
Sue Griffon, Bev Lewis, Marge Millar and me.
We were to do a couple of routines in the Friday and Saturday night shows of Kelowna’s annual Regatta. These two nights were the local amateur nights.
Tuesday night (the first night) was always the Lady of the Lake pageant, Wednesday night was the “professional” night and the last two nights, (Friday and Saturday) were local talent, with the same program performed each night.
Rhythmic swimming is the movement in the water of various stokes and formations — “water ballet” on top of the water. This type of swimming was very specific and good for our Okanagan Lake.
You cannot see into the water as it is not like a clear pool where you can see and watch the intricate movements of the swimmers under the water.
That first year we did two precision routines to the exact time of the music which Belinda had chosen for us. What great fun we had, learning this new type of swimming.
In 1949, Margaret Hutton, of the Buster Crabbe water shows in the United States, came to Kelowna to start a larger group of ornamental swimmers and coach the speed swimming group of boys and girls. Belinda’s group of girls was assimilated into this group of ladies.
In that 1952 group, we had 36 young ladies participating. One particular year, Okanagan Lake was very cold when we started to practise — in the lake — in the first part of July.
Margaret would start us off in the Aquatic’s dance hall and do some dry-land practising. One day she said, “I am sorry girls but we have to go in the water, even though it is cold.”
Cold was an understatement and we would all emerge from the lake looking rather on the “blue” side.
This we had to do in order to make sure the strokes and routines came together, at the same time as the music.
Dave Milne, who ran the restaurant in the Aquatic Centre, always had hot chocolate waiting for the “blue” and cold ladies.
When Kelowna’s Aquatic burned in June 1969, it unfortunately was the demise of Kelowna’s Regatta’s water show. As young people, it was a privilege for us to be a part of this great water show.
This article is part of a series,
submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information is welcome at P.O Box 22105 Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.