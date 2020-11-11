A Kelowna man will be one of the faces of a new Alzheimer Society of BC awareness campaign that encourages people not abandon their friends diagnosed with dementia.
Craig Burns of Kelowna, who received an early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis, knows what it’s like to have friends vanish.
It hurt,” he said, recalling the sense of disappointment that came along with losing someone close. “You lose a piece of yourself. You’ve invested a lot of time and energy in each other.”
The campaign “Don’t change. Even if they do” aims at inspiring people to reflect on the ways they will continue to show up for the people in their lives who are living with dementia. An estimated 60 per cent of people with a diagnosis of dementia live in the community instead of in long-term care. Keeping relationships is essential to their well-being.
“We know that people living with dementia in Kelowna and their caregivers are facing more social isolation than ever,” said Alzheimer Society of B.C. interim CEO Barbara Lindsay.
“The best thing we can all do to support anyone living with dementia is not change, even if they do. Keep visiting. Keep calling or FaceTiming. Even during COVID, we need to maintain our connections to people living with dementia to show that they’re not alone.”
As a part of the campaign, the Society is asking the public to visit dontchange.ca to pledge how they’ll continue to stay connected to people affected by dementia.
For Burns, the pain of the lost friendship has given way to gratitude for the close friends that remain in his life.
“My friends keep me going, even the ones I talk to weekly over Skype,” he says.
“We support each other. I feel like I’m a part of the mix. I’m still relevant.”