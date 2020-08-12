Things will look a little different when the Johnson-Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre pool reopens Sept. 14.
The Westbank facility has been offering non-aquatic fitness programs, weight room and summer day camps with a limited number of participants since early July and is now preparing to add limited Red Cross swim lessons, lane swims and aqua fitness classes.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, which include limited class sizes.
People need to call JBMAC at 778-797-7665 to register for pool and land fitness classes, lane swims and one-hour weight room workouts.
Sandi Van Den Heuvel, recreation program co-ordinator, said swimmers will be asked to wear their bathing suits when they come to the pool. There will be limited use of the change rooms. No lockers will be available, but there will be a place on the pool deck for people to put their belongings.
Some Red Cross swim lessons will be available. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Aug 19.
There will be no public swims at this time and the steam room and spectator lounge will not be available.
Check out the City of West Kelowna’s Fall Recreation Guide
available online Friday at westkelownacity.ca/en/parks-recreation-and-culture/recreation-guide.aspx. Fitness and general program registration begins Aug 17 at 8 a.m.
For more information, go online to westkelownacity.ca/pool or to Facebook and search for yourJBMAC.
Pools in Kelowna have reopened with restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.