My name is Allison, I am from West Kelowna, and I have been quarantined in the Canary Islands, Spain, since March 14. The lock own is strict, prohibiting everyone from leaving their accommodation, including me.
Recently, a police officer told me that I cannot walk my dog, Deker, during the quarantine. Only an animal’s essential needs are to be met, explained the officer, which is limited to bathroom breaks. The fine for breaching quarantine is up to C$50,000, so the officer strongly urged me to stay inside, and of course, I agreed.
So, seven days into the quarantine, I was a bit too excited to go to the grocery store. I made a plan to go with my mother-in-law and neighbour, Teresa, but since we are not allowed to be outside in groups, we met inside the store. We went in the morning to avoid crowds, but to my surprise, the line was out the door.
Since the quarantine began, grocery stores in Spain have been regulating the number of people shopping at one time. Using markers on the ground, customers were kept five feet apart in the line. I waited on the sticker outside, then advanced to the sticker beyond the sliding doors, next at the top of the stairs, then the landing of the stairs, the bottom of the stairs, and finally at the sticker in front of the grocery carts.
After wiping down the cart handles, Teresa and I headed for the aisles. I was surprised to find blinds drawn over empty shelves where butter, yogurt, pasta, and canned goods used to be. The employees were scrambling to restock the shelves, but the customers were faster at emptying them.
There was, however, no shortage of perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, and seafood. Although I did get most items on my list, I had to make some compromises, such as buying different brands or finding creative alternatives.
Standing at my designated sticker, waiting to pay for my groceries, a man barreled past and pushed Teresa. She spoke up, telling him, “There is no rush, we all have to wait,” to which he said, “I can do whatever I want.” Despite being one week into the quarantine, the atmosphere at the grocery store was still one of panic and paranoia.
I am an English teacher for an online company in China. One of my regular students, Roger, was included in China’s quarantine at the beginning of February. I would try to sympathize with his situation, but always came up short of understanding.
Last week during class, Roger said, “Listen, can you hear the children laughing and playing outside? After two and a half months, the quarantine is over.” He then went on to describe his first trip outside, seeing open shops and restaurants. Roger, 12 years old, was elated.
Two weeks into the quarantine, I am finally beginning to understand how Roger felt. Recently, Spain announced that the lockdown will be extended to April 15.
As one day runs into the next, I cannot imagine another two weeks like this.