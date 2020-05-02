OVERVIEW: With the sun in the sign of Taurus, there will be more focus on finances, the markets and efforts made for stability.
Cut losses and pull practical plans together no matter what. Navigate circumstances and get to what is needed. Efforts made will get results.
Those with power behind the scenes add some influence in the right departments as they see how they will benefit from this as well. It’s time to play the long game.
Private deals will provide compensation for any up-front costs. The full moon in Scorpio agitates those with intense emotions.
A poker face is useful right now while negotiating terms or positions. Plan moves or changes.
ARIES: You can be a key player in any negotiations as your take charge energy engages others.
TAURUS: You can be the star near or far as your feet on the ground methods will calm anxieties.
GEMINI: Play cards very close to the vest. Its better if others don’t know your level of influence.
CANCER: You need all the information or evidence required to convince others to work with you.
LEO: You shine in the eyes of others as they see what a trooper you are and how you step up.
VIRGO: A hands on approach helps your agenda or clears your path. Brainstorm with others.
LIBRA: Clarify details regarding finances or assets that could also be connected all together.
SCORPIO: Measure your words carefully or your intensity could alter the status quo. Relax.
SAGITTARIUS: Private deals are a win win for all involved. Process everything in order now.
CAPRICORN: Your steady, stable personality calms others and attracts good luck your way.
AQUARIUS: Take a stand if you have to be the one in charge. Leadership is important in this.
PISCES: Play a bit of a shell game with associates as you need the time to make your move.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each week in The Okanagan Weekend. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.