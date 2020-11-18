The Coast Capri Hotel’s annual Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast is changing to a toy drop-off event this year.
The annual breakfast attracts more than 800 people who bring an unwrapped toy and cash donation for the Salvation Army’s Christmas campaign.
This year, the breakfast won’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but people can drop off donations over a three-week period.
There are other ways to donate as well.
Toys will be accepted at the hotel from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Nov. 27-Dec. 15.
If your business holds a toy collection drive, hotel staff will come and pick them up.
Cash donations can be made at the hotel’s virtual Salvation Army kettle at kettle.salvationarmy.ca/17021/fill-the-kettle-2020/100441/coast-capri-hotel-tiny-tim-toy-drive.
You can order a toy online from Toys R Us with in-store pickup done by the hotel (pickup name: Tiny Tim).
You can order a toy from any retailer and have it delivered to the hotel.
“We are thrilled to be partnering up with the Salvation Army for the 20th time,” said Capri general manager Dale Sivucha in a news release.