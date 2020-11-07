Just when you thought fall was over, we had a week of sunshine and mild temperatures.
So the Sheriff — solo and in groups — enjoyed seven consecutive days of cycling in familiar areas like the KVR South Spur on the west side of Skaha Lake, Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna and Lake Country north, Kal Crystal Waters Trail in the North Okanagan, Mission Creek Greenway, Kelowna waterfront and Brandt’s Creek Linear Park.
Plus the surprise discoveries of Old Kaleden Road (between South Spur and Highway 97) and roller coaster Sutherland Hills Trail in Mission Creek Regional Park after checking out Telemark Nordic Club’s XC Ski Swap at Kelowna Cycle last Sunday.
The seventh day on Tuesday proved unlucky with spitting rain and then steady rain on Crystal Waters, still enjoyable in spite of mud spattering the backs of raincoats.
However, the highly-anticipated launch of the Okanagan’s cross-country ski season at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre on Friday didn’t happen, thanks to Mother Nature.
“Due to an unfortunate amount of rain and warm temperatures this past week, we regret to inform our members and the public that there will be no skiing at Sovereign for the foreseeable future until we have sufficient snowfall,” lamented general manager Troy Hudson on Wednesday.
“As soon as we have 15 centimetres of packed snow, we will open for operations. Stay tuned to our website.
“We are also suspending our day ticket launch (Nov. 10) until we can confirm an opening date to reduce the number of refunds required.
“Day tickets will be sold exclusively online this winter and limited to 400 per day.
“We recommend purchasing your tickets at least two weeks in advance.”
Season passes can be picked up at the lodge, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. starting Wednesday with a request to call ahead prior to arrival. COVID-19 procedures will be in place.
Tables and chairs have been removed from the lodge so no lunches or socializing, but washrooms will be open downstairs.
Masks are required inside all facilities. Personal belongings can’t be stored in the lodge.
Sovereign is not limiting the number of season passes, but Hudson is hoping season pass holders will opt to ski more afternoons to reduce parking lot congestion.
The toboggan hill will not be open.
“We’re only having daily rentals at this time. We may have full-season rentals for our youth programs, depending on availability of equipment,” said Hudson.
“Following B.C.’s health and safety guidelines, groups of 50 and under are allowed. Please let us know in advance so we can minimize congestion. To prevent or limit the spread of COVID-19, we are not taking facility bookings at this time.”
Colleen MacDonald, author of Let’s Go Biking Okanagan and Beyond, has just delivered the perfect Christmas gift, perhaps a stocking stuffer.
The white Let’s Go Biking neck warmer, which has the same colourful stylized cyclists as her guidebooks, has an introductory price of $14.99 plus taxes and shipping (Canadian addresses only). If you order two or more, there is a volume discount. A portion of every sale will be donated to the BC Trails advocacy group.
They are available through her website, letsgobiking.net, and come with an instruction sheet showing seven different ways to wear it, from a face mask to a head band to a balaclava.
Friends of Mission Creek Society will hold its annual general meeting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 via Zoom for directors and members only, says society secretary Rhea Wiseman.
“Our agenda will basically just be our business meeting as we won’t be having any guest speaker.
“Since most of our projects depend on fundraising and so many people are in financial distress right now, several projects we have are on hold. We will continue to work with the Regional District of Central Okanagan on the Mission Creek Regional Park Management Plan, work with the Mission Creek Restoration Initiative directors and will pursue the connection of Mission Creek Greenway to the Okanagan Rail Trail.”
The Okanagan Rail Trail interjurisdictional committee is celebrating the completion of three interpretive sites with a collective digital acknowledgment through the ORT Facebook page and the ORT website, okanaganrailtrail.ca.
The goal of the project — made possible by a donation from the Edna, Stella and Harry Weatherill Foundation — was to “enhance the trail user’s experience by restoring and improving areas along the trail while interpreting nature and the culture/history of the area” at Carney Pond in Kelowna at
kilometre 40; Ribbleworth Falls in Lake Country at km 23; and an unnamed site in the Regional District of North Okanagan at
km 3.7.
Site preparations began in the spring of 2019. Work was finished in October.
“Cyclists, hikers, parents and caregivers with strollers, and dog walkers are already enjoying the opportunity to take a break, enjoy the view and learn something new from the interpretive signage,” said committee chair Matt Vader.
In the meantime, Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail are raising funds for the Km Zero Gateway in Coldstream.
Lake Country will submit a grant application to restore/rehabilitate the Evans Road bridge for pedestrian use, and add an interpretive element about the history of the area and the structure, said Vader.
“If successful, the work will begin in 2021. Additionally, through the support of Destination BC, Tourism Kelowna and Tourism Vernon, we are undertaking additional video elements that highlight the potential for diverse user groups, specifically in terms of people with mobility aids and physical challenges.”
